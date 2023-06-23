Eaton’s eMobility Business Receives State Grant to Expand

Eaton‘s eMobility business has secured a $600,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s “Jobs Ready Michigan Program” to invest in three of its sites within the state. The funds will be used at Eaton’s Marshall, Southfield and Canton, Michigan, campuses to expand the testing, research and development of electrified vehicle (EV) solutions.

The company is also preparing to add 100 high-wage jobs in Michigan focused on electrification research, which will include a mix of new hires and legacy employees transitioning to electrified vehicles across its Michigan locations, the company said.

“Michigan is a global leader in the future of mobility and high-tech innovation, and we are very pleased to receive funding from the state on this project. Support from the grant will allow us to accelerate plans to expand our eMobility capabilities within Michigan,” said Mark Schneider, president, Eaton’s eMobility business. “It is a testament to the importance of the state to the automotive industry that it was chosen for the project over competing sites in the U.S. and abroad.”

With the help of the grant, Eaton plans to expand its facility in Marshall to include a new lab for conducting development, environmental, validation and durability testing for a wide range of EV components, including power electronics, battery protection systems, terminals, connectors, inverters, converters, and power distribution systems.