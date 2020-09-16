Edelbrock Introduces Off-Road Performance Carburetor

Edelbrock has introduced a special version of its AVS2 Performance Carburetor designed for the growing overland adventure market. Called the AVS2 Off-Road Carb, it delivers total fuel control during off-roading and rough road conditions, said the company. The AVS2 Off-Road Carb comes in two versions: Part #1915 with a manual choke, and Part #1916 with an electric choke. Both versions are 650 CFM, have a satin finish and are non-EGR.