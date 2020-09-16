Edelbrock Introduces Off-Road Performance Carburetor

Edelbrock has introduced a special version of its AVS2 Performance Carburetor designed for the growing overland adventure market. Called the AVS2 Off-Road Carb, it delivers total fuel control during off-roading and rough road conditions, said the company. The AVS2 Off-Road Carb comes in two versions: Part #1915 with a manual choke, and Part #1916 with an electric choke. Both versions are 650 CFM, have a satin finish and are non-EGR.
AVS2 OFF-ROAD CARB FEATURES:
- Proven AVS2 technology enhanced for off-road applications;
- Spring-loaded needle and seat for rough terrain;
- Spring-loaded anti-syphon discharge ball eliminates fuel drip;
- Annular Flow Boosters for superior throttle response;
- 650 CFM with electric or manual choke;
- Perfectly sized for most V8 truck and 4×4 applications; and
- Designed and manufactured by Edelbrock in the USA.
For more information, visit https://www.edelbrock.com.