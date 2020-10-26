Edelmann Launches Elite Power Steering Program

Plews & Edelmann , a leading manufacturer and marketer of power steering components, hoses, automotive fittings and turbo oil lines, brings its power steering expertise to the North American aftermarket with the launch of a new, high quality power steering hard parts program under the Edelmann Elite brand. The new program, which includes power steering rack & pinion assemblies, power steering pumps and power steering gear boxes, was announced by Dan Billie, Plews & Edelmann chief commercial officer.

The Edelmann Elite power steering program is built to meet or exceed OE specifications for fit, form and function.

The Edelmann Elite program delivers a wide range of application coverage for popular import and domestic models from Acura, Buick, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Jeep, Lexus, Nissan, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Subaru and Toyota. Initial coverage for cars, vans, SUVs and light trucks currently exceeds 60% of North American demand and will expand to more than 80% in 2021, as new applications are tooled.

Every Edelmann Elite power steering rack, pump and gear box is designed, developed, quality built and 100% tested by Plews & Edelmann. All parts are new – there are no reused, renewed or remanufactured components. Plews & Edelmann product designers have painstakingly engineered the line to not only eliminate commonly experienced failures caused by OE design, but also improve upon the original design and incorporate the latest OE revisions and enhancements, said the company.

In making the announcement, Billie noted, “Our Edelmann Elite program breaks new ground in aftermarket power steering and is a real game changer for today’s distributors and shops. With our new, 100% tested, in-house designs, we’ve offset the nagging issues of reliability experienced with remanufactured parts and have taken exceptional strides to reduce high warranty rates and prevent parts swapping fraud.”