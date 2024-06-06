 Educate Your Customers Utilizing AI

Educate Your Customers Utilizing AI

Discover how to generate quick, accurate explanations for repair orders and estimates, boosting your credibility and customer trust.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Published:

In this video, Andrew Markel shares a game-changing solution: Artificial Intelligence. Learn how AI, specifically ChatGPT, can create informative and concise content to educate your customers effectively. Discover how to generate quick, accurate explanations for repair orders and estimates, boosting your shop’s credibility and customer trust.

Key Topics Covered:

  • The challenge of educating customers about vehicle maintenance
  • How AI and ChatGPT can simplify customer education
  • Step-by-step guide to using ChatGPT for creating informative content
  • Enhancing repair orders and estimates with AI-generated explanations
  • Building trust and credibility with your customers

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

