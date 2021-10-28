 Education Foundation Launches New Adopt-A-School Program -
News

Education Foundation Launches New Adopt-A-School Program

 

on

As a means to foster partnerships between businesses in the transportation industry and schools in their local communities, the ASE Education Foundation has introduced a new Adopt-A-School program. This mutually beneficial program enables businesses to provide support to local schools while simultaneously providing those businesses with access to up-and-coming service professionals entering the work force.

“Our Adopt-A-School program is a new avenue to help increase the number of service professionals entering the industry while at the same time providing businesses with the opportunity to connect with and help train the next generation of service technicians,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Schools need partners from the industry to provide advice and guidance, demonstrate career opportunities for their students, and help those students get the hands-on experience that will grow their skills and encourage them to stick with an automotive career.”

The ASE Education Foundation has created a landing page, which explains the Adopt-A-School concept and allows users to link to the free online toolkit which can help businesses launch and maintain partnerships with schools. The toolkit provides information about connecting with students, supporting a school’s training program and educators, and putting students to work in the industry while they are still in school. A downloadable brochure is also available to provide pertinent information and help employers recognize the value of these partnerships.

“We want to thank our schools and industry partners who have stepped up and provided support and expertise to help launch the Adopt-A-School program,” said Coley. “We are excited about the opportunities that this program provides and are looking forward to helping schools and businesses form meaningful and long-lasting partnerships and begin to solve the technician shortage.”

