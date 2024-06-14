EGR Systems: Understanding Exhaust Gas Recirculation

We all know that vehicles run on gasoline. I think that we can also agree that gasoline is a very flammable fluid. Did you ever wonder how this fuel actually runs an engine and how it gets ignited to do so? Yes, it's very flammable, but it needs two other components to ignite. It must have oxygen and an ignition source. In our vehicles today, this source is the ignition system. Today, we are going to look into the system and its components. At the very root of the system is the actual part that supplies the spark to ignite. We all know that as the spark plug. But how does the spark plug convert electrical energy into a spark and how is it controlled? Early systems used a combination of points, condenser, and a distributor to get the spark to the fuel. In this system, the charge from the battery would build up in the coil until the points broke and grounded the coil, thus discharging the spark to the distributor and through the wires to the plug.