EGR Systems: Understanding Exhaust Gas Recirculation

Learn how it works, its history, and its impact on both performance and the environment.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Ever wondered about EGR systems? This video explores the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system, a key emissions control technology in today’s vehicles. By recirculating exhaust gases back into the combustion chamber, EGR systems reduce harmful NOx emissions, which are major contributors to smog. Originating from General Motors in the 1970s, these systems are now standard in both gasoline and diesel engines. The video explains the components, functionality, and common maintenance issues associated with EGR systems, providing valuable insights for maintaining vehicle performance and compliance with emission regulations.

