Electrify America Drives Zero Emission Vehicle Awareness

Electrify America is investing $3 million to provide education and awareness programs for low-income and disadvantaged communities throughout California on the benefits of driving zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) and available cash incentives.

The recent announcement brings Electrify America’s total investment in California community-based programs to $5.7 million over the past two years, as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to promote ZEV adoption throughout the state. The investment will provide support for six California-based organizations as they raise awareness on the benefits of driving ZEVs, while working to get more drivers behind the wheel of electric vehicles.

Investment in California community-based organizations is just one component of the company’s broader commitment to low-income and disadvantaged communities. In 2019, Electrify America invested a total of $82.4 million in these California communities by providing education, access, charging infrastructure and services to promote ZEV driving, including $10 million in education and marketing.

“It’s our goal to expand awareness of clean and sustainable transportation options that are accessible and affordable to Californians,” said Will Berry, social responsibility manager, Electrify America. “Low-income and disadvantaged communities have access to an incredibly complex set of incentives and resources, and we are proud to support trusted community groups that have a proven track record of providing the assistance necessary adopt zero emission vehicles.”