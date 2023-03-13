Electrify America Invests $1.6M in STEM & Workforce Dev.

Electrify America has announced a $1.6 million investment to support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and workforce development programs and to help promote zero emission vehicle (ZEV), technology and infrastructure. Five organizations will receive funds to develop and launch educational and vocational training programs for K-12 and community college students and current and future workers across the country.

Recipients of the announced investment include:

Acterra: Action for a Healthy Planet

Ecology Action

EV Noire

Sinclair Community College

Valley Clean Air Now

The initiative is part of Electrify America’s ongoing efforts to support electric vehicle (EV) education and awareness across the U.S., as well as support the critical need for a future EV workforce to continue to power the transition to electric transportation. These programs will address the need to educate students and the workforce about EVs and provide on-the-job vocational training.

Electrify America and the EV industry see a critical need to developing a workforce of future engineers, software developers, battery technicians, energy management specialists, construction managers and a wide variety of additional jobs that the industry will need as it continues to grow.

“Investing in STEM education and workforce development is essential to ensure we have the talent necessary to drive the electric vehicle revolution,” said Gabriela Gugiu, corporate social responsibility senior specialist, Electrify America. “The future of transportation is electric, and we want to ensure that our youth and workforce of both today and tomorrow have the education and training necessary to succeed in this rapidly growing industry.”

These national STEM and workforce development programs will build on Electrify America’s previous $1.6 million dollar investment with four community-based organizations announced in 2021. Key learnings from that previous investment have shaped this year’s award process, focusing on outcomes, impact and reach.

This new funding also builds on more than $9 million in investments since 2018 with numerous California-based community and diversity-focused organizations in low income, disadvantaged communities, and rural areas, as well as additional $1.4 million in 2022 alone for ongoing sponsorships nationally for events supporting EV education, access, EV ride and drives and additional educational marketing. Investment in community-based organizations across the U.S. remains a strong component of the company’s broader commitment to educating all Americans on the benefits of driving electric.