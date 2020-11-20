Electrify America Surpasses Milestone

Electrify America announced it has opened more than 500 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the U.S., surpassing a significant milestone in the company’s expansion. With more than 2,200 individual DC fast chargers nationwide, Electrify America is delivering on its commitment to make EV ownership more convenient than ever.

Since opening its first site in May 2018, Electrify America has set a rapid pace for its network expansion, opening an average of nearly four stations per week. Even with the breakneck pace, the network is diligent in ensuring each aspect of the charging experience is designed with the customer in mind.

Stations are conveniently located along major routes and in metro areas, strategically placed near shopping, banking and dining amenities. Each station has between three and ten individual DC fast chargers to accommodate multiple vehicles charging at one time. The chargers utilize the fastest technology available today – providing speeds of up to 150kW and 350kW – to help reduce the amount of time spent charging.

Customers are also encouraged to take advantage of the Electrify America mobile app, which allows users to easily locate a station, pay and monitor a charging session at any of the network’s 500+ locations.

“Electrify America is raising the bar when it comes to the high speed charging experience needed to expedite the transition to an electric future,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer, Electrify America. “In just over two years, we’ve made great progress in expanding our network while maintaining a deliberate focus on delivering the fastest charging speeds possible – 150kW and 350kW. We are confident that reduced charging times and increased charger availability will help Electrify America, and the industry as a whole, deliver the future-proof charging experience that customers deserve.”

Electrify America Adds Solar-Powered Canopies to Select Locations

Beyond the installation of charging stations, Electrify America is focused on innovating the overall EV charging experience. The network recently introduced a new program to add solar-powered canopies at select station locations, providing customers with shade and protection from the elements while potentially reducing their electricity draw from the local utility.