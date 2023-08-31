 Electrify America Unveils 75MW Solar Glow 1 Project

Electrify America Unveils 75MW Solar Glow 1 Project

At peak capacity, the power drawn from the project is equivalent to charging 500 EVs simultaneously.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Electrify America announced the start of commercial operations for the new 75 Megawatt (MW) Electrify America Solar Glow 1 solar photovoltaic renewable energy generation project in San Bernardino County, CA. Electrify America Solar Glow 1 is the result of a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with developer Terra-Gen.

The company said this investment is expected to generate 75MW at peak solar capacity, which is comparable to the power drawn by 500 EVs charging at once at an average speed of 150 kilowatts. The total annual production is projected at 225 Gigawatt-hours (GWh).

In 2022, Electrify America says it powered more than five million customer charging sessions, 3.5 times the sessions in 2021. These sessions delivered roughly 173 GWh of electricity, enabling an estimated 493 million miles of electric driving and avoiding consumption of roughly 21 million gallons of gasoline.

The Electrify America Solar Glow 1 project is located in San Bernardino County, CA, and has over 200,000 solar panels, encompassing an area of over one square mile.

