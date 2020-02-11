Electronic Specialties Inc.’s new #193 Pro Test Kit tests 12-volt and 24-volt relays with the newly developed Diagnostic Relay Buddy 12/24.

Three diagnostic trouble codes have been programmed into the tester. If the relay fails the test, one of three codes will flash on the red LED.

Additional features include testing of shielded relays and two new relay types commonly used on fuel pumps and other powered devices.

The kit also includes five relay adapters, tester and blow-mold case.

For more information, visit esitest.com.