Elgin Industries Expands Parts For Ford 6.7L Engines

Elgin Industries has expanded its original equipment and aftermarket engine parts range for leading medium- and heavy-duty engines. Now available through Elgin distributors is an extensive portfolio of OE-quality replacement components for Ford 6.7L diesel engines, including 406 CID “Scorpion” engines, model years 2011-2019.

The following new Elgin parts are available immediately for Ford 6.7L 32-valve diesel engines commonly found in F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks:

Camshaft, Lifters/Tappets, Pushrods, Sprockets, Valves – Intake and Exhaust, Valve Guides, Valve Locks, Valve Springs, Valve Spring Retainers, Valve Stem Oil Seals, Head Bolts, Main Bearing Cap Bolts, Rocker Arms, Intake Manifold – Lower, Exhaust Manifold – Right, and Exhaust Manifold Heat Shield

For more information: www.elginind.com.