Elgin Introduces Muscle Car Steering Kits

Elgin Industries, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has introduced an extensive range of original equipment-quality, front-end steering system repair kits covering classic muscle cars from General Motors and Ford.

Each Elgin front-end steering kit includes the high-quality replacement components needed to help restore safe, precise steering and handling. Available kits include:

• GM A-Body, X-Body & G-Body (inner and outer tie rods, sleeves, idler arm and center link)

• GM Truck (inner and outer tie rods, sleeves, idler arm and center link)

• Ford Mustang (tie rod ends, sleeves and idler arm)

“Our steering repair kits and other repair solutions for muscle cars are already extremely popular among classic car enthusiasts,” said Rick Simko, sales and marketing manager, Elgin Industries. “Rather than needing to look up each individual component, repair professionals and do-it-yourselfers can restore the entire steering system by ordering a single part number.”

Elgin also offers complete front-end rebuild kits and bushing kits covering 1960s and ’70s era muscle cars from Ford, GM and MOPAR.

For a complete list of available products, contact your performance parts supplier or click on the “eCatalog” link at http://www.elginind.com.