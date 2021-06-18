Elgin Introduces OE Lifter/Guide Assemblies For GM LS Series

Available now through leading engine-parts distributors, the pre-assembled sets (P/N HLG-7011FRA) feature the same parts offered by GM, including two each of the AFM-equipped engine’s front and rear guides and lifters. All parts are marked for fast, easy installation.

Please note, these sets should not be used with GM engines equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management or Dynamic Skip Fire technology.

AFM technology, formerly known as Displacement on Demand, utilizes a valve lifter oil manifold to deactivate the intake and exhaust valve lifters on cylinders 1, 4, 6 and 7 for increased fuel economy under certain operating conditions. The lifters used on these cylinders are taller and feature special oil holes. It’s important that new guides be used when changing lifters due to degradation of the guides’ polymer material.