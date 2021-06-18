Elgin Introduces OE Lifter/Guide Assemblies For GM LS Series

Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
Elgin Industries has introduced Elgin PRO-STOCK genuine original-equipment valve lifter and guide assemblies for General Motors LS-Series engines equipped with Active Fuel Management technology.
Available now through leading engine-parts distributors, the pre-assembled sets (P/N HLG-7011FRA) feature the same parts offered by GM, including two each of the AFM-equipped engine’s front and rear guides and lifters. All parts are marked for fast, easy installation.
Please note, these sets should not be used with GM engines equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management or Dynamic Skip Fire technology.
AFM technology, formerly known as Displacement on Demand, utilizes a valve lifter oil manifold to deactivate the intake and exhaust valve lifters on cylinders 1, 4, 6 and 7 for increased fuel economy under certain operating conditions. The lifters used on these cylinders are taller and feature special oil holes. It’s important that new guides be used when changing lifters due to degradation of the guides’ polymer material.
“Engine builders and performance enthusiasts worldwide rely on Elgin PRO-STOCK high-performance components,” the company said in a news release. “From complete power-adding valvetrain packages to an impressive lineup of race-winning parts for GM LS Series engines and BLACK ICE super-cryogenically enhanced parts, Elgin PRO-STOCK offers a proven path to unforgettable performance.”
For more information, visit www.elgind.com.