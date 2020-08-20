Connect with us

Elgin PRO STOCK Expands Ford 5.0L Coyote Products

These naturally aspirated, DOHC engines are found in Mustang GT, Mustang Boss 302 and F150 models.
Elgin Industries, a manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has announced an expansion of its popular Elgin PRO-STOCK offering of performance engine parts, with a full portfolio of parts now available for Ford 5.0L Coyote engines. These naturally aspirated, DOHC engines are found in Mustang GT, Mustang Boss 302 and F150 models.

The Elgin PRO STOCK lineup for these engines now includes the following precision-engineered, original equipment-quality performance parts:

  • Camshafts
  • Hydraulic Lash Adjustment Lifters
  • Cam Followers
  • Cam Phasers
  • Crankshaft Sprocket
  • Tensioners – Primary and Secondary
  • Tensioner Guides
  • Timing Chains – Primary and Secondary
  • Valves – Intake and Exhaust
  • Valve Springs
  • Valve Locks
  • Valve Stem Seals
  • Valve Guides
  • Oil Pump Screen

“As a leading OE manufacturer, Elgin has unique insight into the operating demands of many of the most popular performance engines. Our modern muscle car offering, including parts for the popular ‘Coyote’ platform, is an outstanding choice for any engine builder or performance enthusiast,” said Rick Simko, sales and marketing manager, Elgin Industries.

For more information, visit www.elginind.com.

