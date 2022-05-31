 End-Of-Year Pop Quiz Proves Challenging
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

End-Of-Year Pop Quiz Proves Challenging

on

LED Lighting - What Are the OES Doing and What Can You Do?

on

May 'Guess The Car' Winners Ride The Bull

on

Our Image Problem
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Oil Filter Differences (VIDEO) Video
play

Oil Filter Differences (VIDEO)

Reducing Viruses, Allergens with Cabin Air Filters (VIDEO) Video
play

Reducing Viruses, Allergens with Cabin Air Filters (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Hard Parts Hunting

Automotive: Hard Parts Hunting
Fuel Tanks and Pumps

Underhood: Fuel Tanks and Pumps
BMW Driveshaft Q&A

Undercar: BMW Driveshaft Q&A
The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka From Gaither Tool

Tools & Products: The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka From Gaither Tool
Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream

Training: Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

End-Of-Year Pop Quiz Proves Challenging

Congratulations to the winners of this week’s MindGames contest, the invigorating Pop Quiz.
Advertisement
 

on

Congratulations to everyone getting a perfect score on the March Pop Quiz. Just by answering all the questions correctly, you were thrown into the hopper with other braniacs for a chance to win a $10 McDonalds gift card. Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Here’s who came out of there a winner!

Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Ryebrook, NY
Jerry Koenig, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
Jeff Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Thomas Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipongo, VA
• Ed Miraglia, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Hts., NY
Darian Ericksen, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA
• Robert Johnson, WV Dept. of Education, Pruntytown, WV

Advertisement

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is our popular Guess The Tool contest. Can you figure out what model, brand or vehicle is represented by our pictogram? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, June 5, 2022.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Career: Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced For May MindGames

Training: Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream

Career: May Winners Use All The Tools In Their Toolbox

Commentary: Appetite For Training Shown In Orlando

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician