Automotive: Hard Parts Hunting
Career
End-Of-Year Pop Quiz Proves Challenging
Congratulations to the winners of this week’s MindGames contest, the invigorating Pop Quiz.
Congratulations to everyone getting a perfect score on the March Pop Quiz. Just by answering all the questions correctly, you were thrown into the hopper with other braniacs for a chance to win a $10 McDonalds gift card. Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!
Here’s who came out of there a winner!
• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Ryebrook, NY
• Jerry Koenig, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Jeff Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Thomas Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipongo, VA
• Ed Miraglia, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Hts., NY
• Darian Ericksen, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA
• Robert Johnson, WV Dept. of Education, Pruntytown, WV
Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is our popular Guess The Tool contest. Can you figure out what model, brand or vehicle is represented by our pictogram? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, June 5, 2022.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.