Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

EnerSys To Sell ODYSSEY Batteries At NAPA AUTO PARTS

on

Mitchell 1 Names 'Thank You Thursdays' Sweepstakes Winners

on

Permatex Rolls Out Bold New Packaging Design

on

NHTSA Announces 2020 Update On AEB Installation
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Putting The Lube Back In LOF Video
play

VIDEO: Putting The Lube Back In LOF

VIDEO: The Warning Light That Shouldn't Be Ignored Video
play

VIDEO: The Warning Light That Shouldn't Be Ignored

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Video: VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting
Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine
Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta

Undercar: Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta
VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?

Video: VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

EnerSys To Sell ODYSSEY Batteries At NAPA AUTO PARTS

 

on

EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and the manufacturer of ODYSSEY batteries, is teaming up with NAPA AUTO PARTS to offer premium Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) ODYSSEY batteries. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As an Approved Vendor, EnerSys will have the ability to provide ODYSSEY batteries to 57 distribution centers, 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers nationwide.

“Today’s modernized vehicles, with their onboard accessories and added electronic features, require dual purpose batteries that offer both maximized starting power and deep cycle capabilities, and our ODYSSEY batteries are uniquely engineered to meet these automotive demands and much more,” said Tom Rafferty, national account manager at EnerSys. “We are privileged to now be a part of the NAPA family, whose legacy of success in the industry goes back decades, and we look forward to bringing our one-of-a-kind ODYSSEY batteries to a network of elite motorists.”

Manufactured with proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology and 99 percent pure lead – not lead alloy – the pure lead plates used in the construction of ODYSSEY batteries are made thinner, allowing for more to fit in the battery. The increased number of plates results in more surface area, increased power and massive deep cycling capability. The rugged construction and non-spillable design of ODYSSEY batteries protects against high impact shock and mechanical vibration, helping to provide longer service life.

ODYSSEY batteries feature a three- to 10-year service life and a two-year storage life at 77°F (25°C). They are vibration and shock resistant, classified as “non-spillable” by the U.S. Department of Transportation and include a limited three-year full replacement warranty.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: AAPEX 2020 Tech Of The Year Known For Work Ethic

News: SMP Awards $20K To Blue Streak Scholarship Winners

News: CARDONE Adds 1,000+ Popular SKUs

News: Permatex Launches Online Training Portal

Advertisement
Connect