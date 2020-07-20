Engine Build: Deck-Plated 6.7L Pro Mod Cummins

1 Way Diesel Performance grew out of a simple idea – to make diesel trucks go fast. That’s what Chase Wells had in mind when he first got into diesel engine work. Chase and his family used to build classic cars and ship them to Germany back 15 years ago. They used diesel trucks to pull the trailers for the cars, and that’s when Chase had his epiphany.

“I told my dad one day that I was going to get a truck and make that sucker fast,” Wells says. “My mom had a 2001 Dodge that she pulled horse trailers with and it quit running one day. My dad told me if I got the truck running, he’d give it to me. I think I was 14 at the time. I fixed it in 30 minutes. “From there, I started building injectors and turbos for it. People would try to race me in a Camaro or something and I would just annihilate them. It just took off from there. I did some online classes to get more knowledge and certifications so I could do this full time. It blew up from there and now we’ve got a full-blown business out of it.” Chase, his wife and his parents run 1 Way Diesel Performance located in Nacogdoches, Texas, along with roughly eight other techs. 1 Way Diesel is made up of two buildings – one for the shop’s show trucks and the high-end builds and the other for transmission work and other engine builds.

“We’re actually working on building a whole new building with a dyno in it,” Wells says. “We’re starting to get some papers and plans drawn out. It’ll be under way here soon.” The shop started around 2010 doing general repair work and quickly transitioned to performance diesel work, which is the shop’s bread and butter today, but general repair is still in the mix as well. If it was up to Chase, the shop would only work on Cummins engines, as those are his personal favorite, but 1 Way Diesel does Duramax and Powerstroke work also. With the capabilities to do all these different jobs, 1 Way Diesel does about 50% of its machine work in-house and 50% gets sent out to a local machine shop. “Today, performance is the main thing,” he says. “We started moving towards the performance industry full blast probably five years ago. We built some drag trucks and got our name out there and got really big in the performance industry. We started getting a ton of work pouring in after that. We still do the drag trucks and drag cars as well as repairs.” The shop’s performance work over the years led 1 Way Diesel to create its own engine line under the name True Street, which come in a few different options. “We’ve got an engine line that we build rated to 1,300-1,400 horsepower called the True Street engine,” he says. “It comes as either the 5.9L or 6.7L Cummins. Then we have a True Street Comp engine, which is rated for 1,500-2,000 horsepower.”

