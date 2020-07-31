Engine Build: Nissan 370Z VQ37VHR Twin Turbo Engine

Click Here to Read More

The large majority of folks in the automotive industry knew they wanted to work on cars at a young age. That wasn’t the case for Derek Cho-Sam. Derek went to college with the aim of being an accountant. At least, that was his initial plan.

Growing up, Derek’s dad worked on cars and his uncles did too. In fact, one of Derek’s uncles even owns a diesel shop. It probably only took a couple of accounting classes before Derek remembered his roots in automotive work and quickly changed his course load.

“I wasn’t actually sure what I was going to do,” Cho-Sam says. “I guess the car thing was around me all the time, but I didn’t pay attention to it too much. In college, I started taking automotive classes and I ended up graduating with an automotive degree. A buddy of mine worked at a dealership and asked if I wanted to work there, so I started working at a Toyota/Nissan dealership.”

DRZA Auto in Tavares, FL

Derek immersed himself in the dealership’s Nissan and Toyota training and took a strong liking to Nissan primarily.

“I’m a Nissan/Infiniti master tech,” he says. “I’ve got 21 years of experience in the automotive industry. I even ran a dealership as a foreman for over 10 years.”

6,500 sq.-ft. shop space

Back in 2012, Derek, along with his wife Rita, decided they were tired of working for other people and opened DRZA Auto (pronounced Drizza Auto). The Florida-based shop specializes in import cars and engine work. The shop’s name is derived from the letters of each of the Cho-Sam family members – Derek, Rita, Zachary and Aden – the Z and A are their two sons.

“I decided to open up DRZA Auto a little over eight years ago,” Derek says. “We specialize in Nissan and Infiniti. We do all kinds of other cars, but we’re known for and specialize in Infiniti and Nissan stuff.”

According to Rita, DRZA Auto can do anything from a regular repair all the way up to full engine builds, full restorations, modifications, and fabrication – all in-house.

“We can do pretty much anything here beside bodywork and painting,” Rita says. “We try not to get involved with that too much. Even though we specialize in Nissan and Infiniti, we do a lot of Toyota Supras, JDM imports as well as right-hand-drive imports such as R32s, GT-Rs, R35s, and Skylines, NSX, Suzuki Cappuccinos, and Mitsubishis such as the Galant and Evo.”

DRZA Auto began its business in a 1,500 sq.-ft. shop where it stayed for six years. However, just two years ago, DRZA moved into a 6,500 sq.-ft. shop in Tavares, FL and that’s where the shop does business today.

DRZA Auto keeps a close pulse on the quality of its work too. In fact, the 6,500 sq.-ft. shop is run only by Derek and Rita. Derek is ASE certified and a master Nissan technician while Rita has a background as an administrative assistant. Don’t be fooled, Rita has picked up plenty of automotive knowledge over the years as well.