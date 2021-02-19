Engine Build: ProCharged 400 cid LSX Engine

Click Here to Read More

Founded in 1929, Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center (SDPC) is a fourth generation, family owned and operated, wholesaler of GM parts and engines. With more than 2 million square-feet of warehouse space and more than 300,000 parts numbers, GM enthusiasts don’t need to look much further than SDPC for their engine build needs.

The parts center offers new GM replacement engines, Chevrolet Performance crate engines, GM accessories, GM factory sheet metal, and a number of performance brands such as Edelbrock, MSD, Holley, LSX, COPO, Tech AFX, Kooks Exhaust, ARP, Billet Specialties, Moroso, Magnaflow, N-Motion, Federal Mogul, and more.

If those offerings weren’t enough, Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center also has advanced engine machining equipment within its SDPC Raceshop, where complete ground-up engine builds to modified new crate engines are built. The SDPC Raceshop has the ability to do everything in-house and reach horsepower levels customers dream about.

The Raceshop can accommodate blueprinting, balancing, port work, and complete cylinder head work, and also features a Superflow engine dyno, a Superflow 1020 flow bench, a Rottler CNC vertical hone, and more. The shop recently finished a ProCharged 400 cid LSX engine build and shared the details on Facebook.

“This ProCharged 400 cid LSX was an absolute treat to build and we cannot wait to see it screaming down the track in its new chassis built by Miller Race Cars,” SDPC Raceshop says. “This impressive setup is running 100% race fuel down low and blending to 100% methanol once the boost hits a pre-determined point, making over 1,600 hp and still climbing at 7,500 rpm.”

This LSX engine build belongs to drag racer Jason Enfinger. It features an LSX block, Brodix LS7 cylinder heads, a billet crankshaft, forged steel I-beam rods, Diamond pistons, a Frankenstein Freakshow dual injector intake, billet Atomizer racing injectors for methanol, Fuel Injector Development injectors for race gas, a Holley Dominator, a Peterson Fluid Systems dry sump set up, an Innovators West timing set and balancer, a Wilson Manifolds throttle body, a Moroso oil pan, and is topped off with a ProCharger F-1X-12 supercharger.

Making 1,600 horsepower, this LSX engine should make Jason one happy customer.

