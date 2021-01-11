Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine

Click Here to Read More

It used to be you met your perfect match in a bar. Today, most folks meet using an online dating app. But, if you’re a gear head, you might find your future partner at a car meet. That was the case for Nicole and Schiller Murphy, owners of iCraveBoost Performance in Denver. The husband and wife team met nine years ago and have shared a love for Mitsubishi Evos ever since.

“I had a 2005 Evo VIII and Nicole and I were always taking it apart, doing research and trying to figure out ways to make it quicker,” Schiller Murphy says. “Over the course of those nine years, we started developing our skills more and more and started working out of the garage. Once we were able to buy a house and have a little bit of extra garage space at our home that we live at now, we started taking in more jobs and refining our skills, buying more tools and equipment. From there, it turned into a bigger deal where we opened the shop in a central location in Denver.”

Nicole, Schiller and Shane

While the Murphy’s have been in the industry for quite some time, iCraveBoost Performance has been open for just two years under that name, and the shop’s Denver location has been open for nine months. However, don’t let that fool you – iCraveBoost offers a wide range of engine work and is primarily focused on 4G63s and Mitsubishi platforms from DSMs to Evo Xs.

“We also work on domestic LS stuff and Coyote stuff, Subarus, SR20s, RBs, 2JZs – those families of engines as well,” Schiller says. “But the 4G stuff is our claim to fame.”

The shop has five full-time employees. Nicole is the one primarily doing engine blueprinting and assembling, while Schiller is a jack of all trades within the shop.

“Nicole works her ass off six days a week and builds some impressive engines,” Schiller says. “She’s got the good job in the engine room. I’ll do final assembly on an engine such as putting the valve cover on, timing the engine and stuff like that after Nicole is done with it. I’ll also install engines in the cars. I’ll also help the guys out with whatever needs to be done, ordering parts, posting on social media, stuff like that.”