Engine Build: Turbocharged, 460 cid Wagler Duramax Engine

When you’ve been at the forefront of your industry and profession for 30 years, you tend to be known for setting new precedents that others can only follow. That’s exactly the case for Tony Rizzi and his shop, Full Pull Diesel Performance in Edmond, OK. Tony has been dominant in sled pulling for many years and more recently he’s been doing the same in drag racing too. He now has his sights set on building the first all-steel diesel to run in the 3s in the 1/8th-mile.

While diesel performance has made up the bulk of Tony’s career, he started in the automotive industry in his early teens and has never stopped moving forward since. He spent several years at a dealership as a GM tech, and several years in a machine shop before branching off to do his own thing. He’s had experience building muscle cars, race cars, sand rails, mud trucks, diesel trucks, and more.

This 1937 Chevy pickup is known as Outcast

By the time Rizzi was looking to start his own shop, diesel engines were being introduced into domestic trucks and it wasn’t long before Tony was hooked. The diesel community has come a long way in the last 15 years, and Tony has stayed right there with it, loving it, learning it and developing it.

“We were one of the originals,” Rizzi says. “Me and Clint Cannon used to be next door to each other before it was ATS Diesel. This is all I’ve ever done. We started out sled pulling in Colorado and won just about everything there was to win. We went to Georgia to pull PPL professional for five years and won 43 of 54 hooks in PPL with the Southern Hooker. We’ve been in Oklahoma for four years now.”

Full Pull Diesel Performance specializes in all diesel trucks and engine platforms, and also builds Allison transmissions in-house. However, while the shop will work on Cummins and Powerstrokes, Full Pull Diesel’s bread and butter is the Duramax.

The shop is 12,000 sq.-ft. where seven full-time employees work on trucks for serious towing, drag racing, sled pulling and anything in between. Full Pull Diesel also doe cylinder head work in-house, has a 1750 Mustang chassis dyno, lathes, mills and more.