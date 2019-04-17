News/Engine
Engine Builder Magazine Launches Fantasy Engine Build Contest

Ever dream of building your fantasy engine? Our sister publication Engine Builder magazine is making that dream a virtual reality with its Fantasy Engine Build Contest.

New this year, the contest allows you to pick your dream parts from more than 20 categories to really make your engine shine. Once you’ve created your engine, you can enter your build for a chance to win a trip to the 2019 PRI Show in Indianapolis.

One lucky winner will win airfare and a two-night stay in Indianapolis to attend the first day of PRI where they’ll see the engine and racing world up close. A winner will be drawn on October 1, 2019 at 12 a.m. (EST).

Visit enginebuildermag.com/fantasy-engine-build/to build your fantasy engine!

