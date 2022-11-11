 Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

on

Vehicle Care RockStars Unveiled at AAPEX 2022 

on

ADVICS Launches Nine New ADVICS OE Rotor Part Numbers

on

AWDA Aftermarket Challenge Update
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Cartridge Oil Filter Tips And Tricks (VIDEO) Video
play

Cartridge Oil Filter Tips And Tricks (VIDEO)

Fundamentals Of Cabin Air Filters (VIDEO) Video
play

Fundamentals Of Cabin Air Filters (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Steering Angle Sensor 101

Undercar: Steering Angle Sensor 101
Electric Power Steering Evolution

Undercar: Electric Power Steering Evolution
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

 

on

In just one month, Engine Builder magazine will be giving away an 800+ horsepower Twin-Supercharged Small Block Ford engine to one lucky winner. Engine Builder teamed up with Chris Wright of Pro Car Associates / MVT to help build a badass small block Ford worthy of being called a dream engine. A winner will be randomly selected and announced on December 9, 2022 during the PRI Show.

Advertisement

Aside from being built by an experienced engine builder in Chris Wright, this Ford engine will feature plenty of quality engine components from a host of the industry’s best manufacturers. Not only is this engine being given away at the end of the year, but the entire build will be documented in a multi-part video series on Engine Builder’s YouTube channel. You can also follow along on Engine Builder’s Instagram and Facebook pages too.

Make sure you’re tuned in to Engine Builder to stay up-to-date on all the progress, and make sure you enter for a chance to win this awesome engine at: https://www.enginebuildermag.com/2022-engine-giveaway/

Component partners for this twin-supercharged small block Ford engine include: a World Products Man O’War SBF block, a Callies crankshaft and Ultra connecting rods, Diamond custom pistons, Total Seal piston rings, Pro-Filer cylinder heads, an Erson camshaft, Harland Sharp rocker arms, PAC springs, Trend pushrods, Manley vlaves, Johnson lifters, ARP hardware, a TorqStorm twin supercharger kit, a Holley Hi-Ram intake, Cometic MLX head gaskets, Aviaid wet sump oil pan, Melling oil pump, King Engine Bearings, Dura-Bond cam bearings, a Cloyes race billet true roller timing set, Holley Terminator EFI, MSD ignition, Holley fuel injectors, Holley smart coils, a Tick Performance intercooler, a Tremaniac Racing timing cover and billet valve covers, a Fluidampr damper, and more.

Valued around $35,000, you won’t want to miss your chance at winning this dream engine!

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: WIN Launches 2023 Sponsorship Program

News: Autoshop Solutions Supports Techforce Champion Campaign

News: Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Makes $1M Milestone

News: Wyotech Works On Drawing Women To The Trades

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician