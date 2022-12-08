Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

CC:

Today’s cars keep getting smarter, thanks to the engine control module’s (ECM) ability to control multiple vehicle functions.

The on-board computer is constantly updated with data (voltage signals) from the sensors (input) about engine operation. Sensors are variable resistors which modify a voltage to or from the computer. Data is analyzed by the ECM and decision commands (usually ground signals) are sent to control devices (output) based upon inputs from the sensors and ECM preprogrammed memory.

There are three types of memory used in ECMs: Read-only memory (ROM) is a preprogrammed section of memory that can only be read by the computer. If the battery power is lost, ROM memory is not lost, and is retained. Random access memory (RAM) contains information that is moved into and out of the RAM and is constantly updated. Sensor information, diagnostic codes and calculation results are stored in the RAM. A loss of battery voltage will result in lost data. Programmable read-only memory (PROM) is a factory programmed set of instructions containing the calibration data for a particular vehicles’ engine, transmission, body and axle ratio. This memory may or may not be removable depending upon the vehicle manufacturer. If this memory chip (PROM) is removable, it must be transferred to the replacement unit. If the memory is non-removable, the whole ECM must be replaced.