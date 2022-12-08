 Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

on

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO)

on

Diagnosing Drivability Concerns (VIDEO)

on

Tapered Wheel Bearings (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO) Video
play

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO) Video
play

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U Courses

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming

Underhood: PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming
Steering Angle Sensor 101

Undercar: Steering Angle Sensor 101
4X4 Locking Hubs

Undercar: 4X4 Locking Hubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

 

on

Accurate diagnosis of any suspected ECM-related fault is important. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Advertisement

CC:

Advertisement

Today’s cars keep getting smarter, thanks to the engine control module’s (ECM) ability to control multiple vehicle functions.

The on-board computer is constantly updated with data (voltage signals) from the sensors (input) about engine operation. Sensors are variable resistors which modify a voltage to or from the computer. Data is analyzed by the ECM and decision commands (usually ground signals) are sent to control devices (output) based upon inputs from the sensors and ECM preprogrammed memory.

There are three types of memory used in ECMs: Read-only memory (ROM) is a preprogrammed section of memory that can only be read by the computer. If the battery power is lost, ROM memory is not lost, and is retained. Random access memory (RAM) contains information that is moved into and out of the RAM and is constantly updated. Sensor information, diagnostic codes and calculation results are stored in the RAM. A loss of battery voltage will result in lost data. Programmable read-only memory (PROM) is a factory programmed set of instructions containing the calibration data for a particular vehicles’ engine, transmission, body and axle ratio. This memory may or may not be removable depending upon the vehicle manufacturer. If this memory chip (PROM) is removable, it must be transferred to the replacement unit. If the memory is non-removable, the whole ECM must be replaced.

Advertisement

The failure of emission system components or connections will result in the illumination of the check engine light on the dash and a “trouble code” being stored in the memory. Retrieval of the code(s) will identify the problem circuit, allowing your technicians to concentrate on the specific circuit affected and perform repairs accordingly. Function tests are then performed to confirm that the repair is good and the system is functioning properly.

In many cases, no-start problems can be caused by communication issues between the control module, ignition switch and key or key fob; by a fault in the ECM’s anti-theft circuitry; or by a problem in the starter, ignition or fuel-delivery system.  That’s why accurate diagnosis of any suspected ECM-related fault is so important.

Advertisement

It’s important that you explain to your customers of the complete systems that manage the operation of their vehicle, and avoid the tendency of thinking in terms of individual components. Remember, each part number works in conjunction with many other parts and components to make up a complete system, and many systems make up each individual vehicle.

Simply put, these sophisticated modules rarely fail by themselves – typically, the cause is overloaded circuits caused by shorted solenoids and/or relays that do not meet specified Ohm’s resistance. All ECM controlled components MUST be checked for proper resistance before the replacement unit is installed or premature failure will result. Bad ground circuits and improper voltages can also lead to erratic operation or damage to the ECM. Voltage supplies should be checked and verified. For more information about ECMs and systems, visit Cardone.com.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Video: Spark Plug Replacement: Don’t Drop It, Among Other Things

Video: What’s All The Noise About? (Video)

Video: Before The Electric Fuel Pump (Video)

Video: ASE G1 Test Prep: Spark Plug Tips

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician