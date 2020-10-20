Connect with us

Engine Pro Publishes New Diesel Engine Parts Catalog

 



Engine Pro has published a revised and expanded diesel engine parts catalog now featuring OE replacement applications along with a broad range of diesel performance parts. The catalog, available in print and as a free online download, covers Dodge/Ram Cummins, Ford Power Stroke and GM Duramax engines. The diesel performance section features valves, drop-in springs, valve stem seals, pushrods and camshafts. The OE section includes listings for pistons, rings, pin bushings, cylinder repair sleeves, bearings, gaskets, head bolts, camshafts, oil pumps, timing gears and valve train components.

The catalog may be downloaded free at www.enginepro.com. A printed version is available from any Engine Pro warehouse distributor.

Engine Pro President, Jesse Jones said, “We created this catalog especially for automotive machine shops who say they want high quality diesel engine parts for both performance and stock replacement needs. Now they can find them all in one catalog.”

