Enhanced Snap-on Cooling System Pressure Tester Makes Classic Even Better

Snap-on has enhanced its classic SVTS272A with major upgrades including a new gauge face and boot, knurled handle, and soft-grip pump knob. This Snap-on Cooling System Pressure Tester is a proven tool in testing and detecting leaks in radiators and cooling systems.

“This tester still achieves the required 35 PSI with fewer pump strokes, but the improvements make it so much easier for techs to use,” says David Brekke, a Snap-on product manager. “Customers complained the old hard plastic knob hurt the palm of their hand, simple fix, the new soft grip knob is really comfortable and reduces fatigue.”

The new knurled shank makes it easier to get a good grip and the updated gauge face provides a clearer view of the pressure reading while being protected by an iconic Snap-on red boot. The set includes the four most common adaptors and is designed to resemble caps from the systems they test, saving valuable shop time. Additional, optional adaptors are available in the SVTA18000 and allow technicians to test nearly every vehicle on the road. The kit’s sturdy storage case secures its elements and makes it handy to move around the shop.