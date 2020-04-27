Enter To Win Holley’s Twin Supercharged LS Engine Giveaway

Holley has announced it has partnered with Prestige Motorsports to give away an awesome powerplant to one lucky winner. With the help of Prestige Motorsports, Dart and TorqStorm, the group concocted a 427 cid, twin-supercharged combo that is capable of sending absurd levels of good old-fashioned V8 horsepower to the pavement.

Click Here to Read More

With warm weather already in effect across the majority of the country, you’re likely using some of your extra time for wrenching your project together for the race track, car show, or the boulevard. Wouldn’t it be perfect to win this engine and add some serious horsepower to your hot rod? The retail value of all of the components totals up to $23,364.44, but all you have to do is SIGN UP HERE!

In case you’re interested in the full parts list of the engine package, that is available in the link above as well. For more information on Prestige Motorsports & to check out their line of pre-built, high-performance engines, click here.