EREF Introduces The Bill Mcknight Annual Scholarship

Click Here to Read More

The Engine Rebuilders Educational Foundation (EREF) has announced the Bill “Will” McKnight Scholarship to honor his lifetime of work in our industry and contributions to AERA.

This $2,500 scholarship is available to any qualified applicant for the purpose of providing educational assistance to those seeking a career in the field of engine building/rebuilding.

The EREF will award this annual scholarship at the PRI Trade Show on Dec. 10, 2021, at the AERA/PERA/Engine Professional VIP industry reception.

Anyone interested in applying for the scholarship should visit: https://www.aera.org/eref.html.