ESCO Extends Tire Bead Seaters Line
Both the Cyclone and Hurricane bead seater models include safety glasses and hearing protection.
ESCO introduces a full line of redesigned tire bead seaters, the Hurricane and Cyclone series. Both the Cyclone and Hurricane bead seater models are equipped with robust air tanks, all ASME certified.
All ESCO bead seaters are equipped with a high-force discharge barrel, designed for precise, maximum air release. Each style seater possesses a fast and powerful discharge system to quickly release air and seat tire beads on the first shot.
For more information, visit esco.net.