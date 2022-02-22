Meet Ethan Galentine, February’s Student of the Month!

Ethan Galentine is a senior at Sebastian River High School in Sebastian, Florida. While wrapping up his senior year, Ethan is getting a taste of the workforce working as a lube technician at a local Honda dealership. Ethan is credited for his passion for working on cars and his ‘get it done’ attitude. Welcome to, Ethan Galentine!

Ethan, what first inspired you to take automotive classes?

I used to have this friend group that they enjoyed purchasing old and beat up cars and they liked to fix them up and basically make them like new, like they had just purchased it from the dealership. They always liked to take me on their drives, and it was just an amazing experience and I absolutely loved going on the drives and it just showed me how much I really liked going over, working on cars, talking about them, driving them, all that. I loved it.

How challenging has it been to get a taste of the workforce while in your senior year?

Well, I was surprised about that. It was relatively simple and easy, I was able to just walk in, use Mr. Roux’s influence and my previous run-ins because we go to that dealership for service as well. So, it was relatively easy I didn’t even have to do an interview. He just offered me a job right there on the spot and it has been an amazing experience ever since then.

What has it been like preparing for your ASE entry level certifications? How do you plan to pass all 9 tests by the school end of the school year?

Preparing for those tests has been a little bit difficult I will admit, because a lot of it is on the computer. It’s online coursework, and coursework online for someone who’s pretty hands on isn’t exactly the most ideal thing, but really all I need to pass these certifications is time. That’s how I plan to move on. I just need the remaining time just to pass these last four or five.