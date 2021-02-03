Video
EuroVent Introduces New Fixed Motorized Hose Reel System

Milwaukee Introduces New Bi-Metal Hole Saws

Dent Fix Announces New Universal Rivet Assortment Kit

Hunter Releases TCX58, TCX59 Tabletop Tire Changers
Tools & Products

EuroVent Introduces New Fixed Motorized Hose Reel System

One key feature is encoder technology where even loss of power will not impact the pre-set hose drop length.
EuroVent Vehicle Exhaust Extraction, a division of JohnDow Industries, has announced the addition of its new 4”- 6” Fixed Motorized Hose Reel System to its product line. This latest system was developed for use with automotive vehicles, diesel trucks, heavy equipment, aircraft ventilation, military vehicles, marine applications, and municipal vehicles, among others.

One of the key features of this new system includes encoder technology where even loss of power will not impact the pre-set hose drop length. Additional features include hose options for specific temperatures, a power disconnect switch, and a UL508A Listed industrial control panel.

“As part of the EuroVent team, we continually focus on providing the highest level of service to our customers by truly listening to their needs,” said Jason Hart, sales manager of EuroVent. “This new system fulfills a gap our customers looked to us to resolve while also giving us the opportunity to provide additional innovative solutions to our exhaust extraction equipment line.” 

“This new motorized hose reel system is a testament to the significant investment JohnDow Industries made to expand the EuroVent line of products,” said Robert Christy, president of JohnDow Industries. “This investment will only continue as we grow our market expansion from the automotive market to heavy-duty and industrial markets so that we can provide the highest-quality exhaust extraction products available in North America today.” 

All EuroVent vehicle exhaust extraction systems are customized to each facility and its unique specifications. Systems are professionally designed and installed to reduce energy consumption and air loss with a guaranteed removal of harmful exhaust fumes from light-duty to larger commercial vehicles. 

EuroVent is the only vendor approved by all major vehicle manufacturers in North America.

