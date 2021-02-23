EV Share In US Reaches Record Levels In 2020

According to AftermarketNews.com and analysis from IHS Markit, a world leader in information, analytics and solutions, registrations in the U.S. of electric vehicles (EV) reached record market share of 1.8% in 2020, demonstrating increased consumer interest for electric vehicles. December 2020 also represented the highest monthly share for EV new registrations, at 2.5% of the industry – a record monthly level since IHS Markit began tracking new vehicle registration data by fuel type. For the purposes of this analysis, EVs reflect those vehicles only powered by electricity and no other power source.

While overall registration volumes were down across the industry for the year due to COVID-19 impacts, the fact that EVs experienced such increased share indicates rising consumer acceptance of EVs. In fact, from a retail perspective, EVs accounted for 2.8% of new vehicle registrations in December, according to the analysis, more than tripling EV retail share three years ago. This rising EV acceptance coincides with recent OEM announcements of substantial investments in electrification. Further development of EV share in the U.S. in 2021 is nearly guaranteed. IHS Markit forecasts EV sales in 2021 will surpass 3.5% nationally, and continue to increase to more than 10% in 2025. Across the automotive spectrum, a wave of new EV products and brands all point to support EV trends in 2021 and beyond. With more than 100 new EV options expected between 2021 and 2025, a continued increase in consumer acceptance and demand will grow as ICE options are displaced by EVs. Tom Libby, IHS Markit associate director of Industry Analysis, has been following fuel type market share for several years and noted, “Consumer acceptance of electric vehicles is increasing, though at a modest pace, and now is at record levels. We continue to see significant contrasts in EV adoption across different regions of the country, led by the two coasts.”

