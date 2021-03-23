EVAP Test Late-Model Vehicles with Redline Detection EasyConnect

Redline Detection has announced the launch of EasyConnect. Compatible with any smoke machine, the EasyConnect kit allows technicians to quickly hook up a smoke machine into an EVAP system for fast, accurate diagnostics and leak detecting on vehicles with no EVAP port connectivity.

Most late-model vehicles no longer have an EVAP service port and quick disconnects make hooking up a smoke machine difficult. With EasyConnect, technicians can snap the T-shaped adapters into an easily accessible line, like a line near the purge valve, then connect their smoke machine to the EVAP system. EasyConnect forms a complete seal for fast, accurate leak testing.

“This is a time-consuming problem technicians face while servicing newer vehicles,” said Alex Parker, CMO of Redline Detection. “We have had an overwhelming response to this product; there is a tremendous need for this and several thousand sets of EasyConnect are already working in the field. This is a simple solution to help technicians and shop owners work faster, work smarter and do the best job for their customers.”

The EasyConnect test kit comes with four different sized adapters plus four add-on components for quick connection to most late-model automobiles and light-duty trucks. EasyConnect comes in a compact and durable storage case and is compatible with any smoke machine.