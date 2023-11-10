 EVCS, Lyft Launch New EV Charging Program

EV Bizz

EVCS, Lyft Launch New EV Charging Program

EV drivers on Lyft can benefit from discounted charging on the EVCS network, helping them realize significant savings.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

 EVCS, one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operators on the West Coast, and rideshare company Lyft Inc. announced the launch of a new partnership program whereby EV drivers on Lyft can benefit from discounted charging on the EVCS network, helping rideshare EV drivers realize significant savings.

The program is available to all EV drivers on Lyft and encompasses all EVCS publicly accessible charging stations across California, Oregon, and Washington, EVCS said.

Through this program, EV drivers on Lyft can enjoy exclusive access to discounts on charging in the form of pay-as-you-go or monthly subscription plans. The discounts are applied to EVCS retail prices for both Level 2 and DC Fast charging. In addition, EV drivers on Lyft qualify for discounts on the Unlimited Anytime and Unlimited Off-Peak subscription plans. The Unlimited Anytime plan gives drivers unlimited charging privileges on the EVCS network, with unrestricted 24/7 access. The Unlimited Off-Peak plan allows for unlimited charging during the off-peak hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

All EV drivers on Lyft qualify for tiered discounts on charging, with Pro drivers receiving the highest discounts.

Powered by 100% renewable energy, this new program will play a significant role in fulfilling EVCS’ and Lyft’s goals of accelerating transition to clean transportation in California, Oregon, and Washington, the companies said. It also demonstrates their strong commitments to California’s ambitious rideshare electrification goals through the Clean Miles Standard, which mandates 90% of rideshare vehicle miles traveled to be zero-emissions by 2030.

In Oregon and Washington, EVCS said it operates the West Coast Electric Highway, which serves as a pillar for transportation electrification in the Pacific Northwest.

“EVCS is proud to partner with Lyft on accelerating rideshare electrification across the West Coast,” said Karim Farhat, chief commercial officer at EVCS. “We believe Lyft drivers will greatly benefit from this program, by accessing a large network of reliable and conveniently located chargers and by realizing significant savings on their charging expenses. Offering cost-effective charging solutions for rideshare drivers has been a major piece of EVCS’ business model, emphasizing our commitment to equity as our society transitions to EVs.”

“Over the past three years, we’ve seen a substantial increase from drivers in making the switch to EVs. However, access to fast, affordable charging continues to be a major barrier to widespread EV adoption. That’s why this partnership with EVCS is so important and why we’re excited to be able to offer it to drivers on Lyft. It will allow them to save more on fuel costs while simultaneously increasing the demand needed to build more infrastructure. It’s a win for drivers, riders and our broader climate goals,” said Erin Gray, senior director of product at Lyft.

