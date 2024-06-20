EVgo Names First Chief People Officer

EVgo Inc. announced the appointment of Keith Hutchison as Chief People Officer (CPO). Hutchison brings over two decades of experience working in human resources within the energy and EV sectors, and, as EVgo’s first CPO, he will be responsible for the oversight of the Company’s entire employee lifecycle, from attraction and recruitment to development, retention and reward, according to the latest press information.

Hutchison will report to EVgo CEO Badar Khan.

“With the seismic shift in the competitive landscape for EV charging over the last few months, it is essential that EVgo doubles down on investments in our culture and employee engagement so that we can attract – and retain – best-in-class talent,” said Khan. “An essential part of growing as a business is developing our internal community – and the introduction of our first Chief People Officer is a vital next step in building upon EVgo’s people initiatives to position us to continue to achieve our mission of Electric for All.”

Hutchison’s career spans numerous HR leadership positions across the U.S. and the U.K., according to EVgo. Prior to joining EVgo, he served as the Chief People Officer of Tritium, where he led the design and delivery of entirely new people programs and policies following its listing as a public company in early 2022.

Hutchison is a graduate of the University of Northumbria with a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management, as well as a Fellow of the UK’s Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development (CIPD). He has been named to the National Diversity Council’s Top 50 Chief Diversity Officer List in 2020 and to its Top 100 HR Professionals List in 2022.