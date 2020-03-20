Exide To Sponsor Intact GP Racing Team For Moto2 Season

Exide Technologies , a global provider of stored electrical energy solutions, has renewed its partnership as a premium sponsor of the Intact GP racing team for the 2020 Moto2 season. As a popular series on the motorcycle racing calendar, Moto2 attracts large audiences around the world and is a compelling marketing platform for global brands like Exide.

For the 2020 season, the Intact GP team includes Tom Lüthi, the experienced Swiss rider who ended 2019 with four podiums in the final four races to finish third overall. He is joined by German teammate Marcel Schrötter, who had his most successful season in 2019, including a second place in Austin, to finish eighth overall. The team finished a narrow second in 2019 and has set its sights on the top spot this year. Intact GP is also vying for MotoE success, with Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter on board an Energica Ego Corsa electric bike.

The 2020 MotoGP season will see 30 riders compete in 20 international races. Global coverage on radio and TV, including Eurosport, will broadcast the events to millions of viewers globally. Described as the pinnacle of motorcycle technology, the championship features prototype bikes with cutting-edge technical innovations and is therefore popular with both racing fans and manufacturers.