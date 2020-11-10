Extend Safely with Mueller-Kueps Wrench Extender

Are you familiar with the fan favorite way of extending a wrench? Namely adding a piece of pipe, or in some cases interlocking another wrench? This is a very unsafe practice and can cause serious accidents.

Click Here to Read More

The Wrench Extenders from Mueller-Kueps were created to ensure a safe working environment for the mechanic while still providing a way to extend the wrench and be able to put more pressure on the bolt. The company’s Wrench Extender Medium (P/N 745 101) has a length of 340mm and can accommodate a wrench size of up to 32mm.

The drop-forged steel allows you to put enough pressure on the bolt or other connection to loosen it easily. Meanwhile, a circular two-prong grip makes sure you do not lose your wrench and the grip on the connection. This saves you both time and extra unnecessary effort, while reducing workplace hazards.

For more information, ask your local tool dealer or visit www.mueller-kueps.com