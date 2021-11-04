 Extending The Life Of Your Windshield Wiper Blades (Video)
Extending The Life Of Your Windshield Wiper Blades (Video)

 

on

A little extra effort can help significantly to extend the life of your wiper blades. This video is sponsored by ANCO.
If you’re like most drivers, you probably don’t put a lot of thought into your windshield wiper blades, but you should! Windshield wipers are one of the most important safety items on your car. The wipers enable us to physically see through the rain, snow, and dust of the roadways, providing clarity and confidence. 

Worn windshield wipers can be a pain to deal with, they leave unsightly streaks or residue that make it harder to see and can even scratch your windshield. While wiper blades are cheap to replace compared to other parts of your car, it’s still important to take proper care of them. Let’s take a look at five tips to extend the life of your wiper blades.

  1. Park in the Shade. One of the top things that ruins wiper blades is exposure to extreme heat, and that’s why summer is particularly hard on them. The UV rays of the sun will cause the rubber of your windshield wipers to dry up over time, causing them to crack, which will ultimately lead to streaks and inefficient cleaning.
  2. Make Sure Your Windshield is Clean. A smooth, clean windshield is ultimately going to obstruct your wipers less than a windshield that’s routinely covered in mud, dust, ice, or debris, making a clean windshield an effective conserver of your wiper blades. Consider making it a habit to clean your windshield with cleaner and a squeegee every time you stop to fill up with gas.
  3. Don’t scrape your windshield with the blades down. Never use your wipers to de-ice your windshield in the winter. You’ll only encourage the cold, dry rubber to crack and break away, resulting in skipping, wear, and streaking. Ice is particularly harsh on wiper blades because it’s so hard, and the sharp edges and texture can cause tremendous damage to the blade.Take the time before you leave the house, or the work parking lot to clean your windshield of ice and snow before you leave using a scraper, or a brush.
  4. Lift your wiper blades when it snows. When wintry weather is in the forecast and you don’t have the luxury of a garage, pull your wiper blades away from the windshield when you park your vehicle. This helps prevent ice from building upon the blades and prevents the blades from sticking to the windshield. Another way to protect your wiper blades is to cover them with tube socks. This protects them against all sorts of winter weather.
  5. Don’t operate your wipers dry. They are not intended for operation on a dry windshield. When you do operate them dry, you can hear a screeching, squeaky noise as they pass over the glass. This is an indication that the rubber is wearing. Also, operating wipers dry can cause any dry debris on the glass to scratch the window permanently. If it is not raining or snowing, spray washer fluid on the windshield before using the wipers. If you have been using your windshield wipers, be sure to turn them off when you park your vehicle. That way when you start up your car again, the wipers won’t automatically start going which can potentially tear the wipers if they become stuck to the windshield by snow and ice.

Wiper blades are a must for places that frequently deal with harsh weather conditions. A malfunctioning wiper can lead to accidents which can be easily avoided with these maintenance tips. Wipers may not be an expensive repair in the grand scheme of things but remember, basic maintenance and upkeep of your vehicle ensures that you adopt a sense of priority for keeping your vehicle in good working order.

This video is sponsored by ANCO.

