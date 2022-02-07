 External Fuel Filter Replacement (VIDEO)
ASE Test Prep: External Fuel Filter Replacement (VIDEO)

 

Here’s what you should consider before attempting a fuel filter replacement. This video is sponsored by Carter.
Hi, I’m Joe. As with any test, practice, preparation, and studying are crucial to achieving a passing score. When taking the ASE G1 certification test, it is important to carefully read the question and answer thoroughly. The way the questions are worded can be tricky and lead to a wrong answer when not completely understood. Let’s try a practice question and see how you do.

When replacing an external fuel filter, best practices include what?

A, use the same brand as the original replacement filter.

B, reuse the filter after cleaning.

C, relieve fuel system pressure before removing the fuel line connections.

Or D, tighten fasteners as tight as possible.

The correct answer is C.

The fuel lines are under pressure even after the engine has been turned off. This is necessary to spray the fuel into the combustion chamber of your vehicle, in the correct amount, at the right time, and for easier engine restarts. Relieving that pressure is an important safety step before attempting a fuel filter replacement. Thanks for watching.

This video is sponsored by Carter.

