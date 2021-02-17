Underhood: Ford Clock Master Diagnostics
February Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced
It’s tough to complete the crossword puzzle in one sitting, but doing so can create a winning new year.
Congratulations to the randomly selected MindGames winners of $10 McDonalds gift cards. The February Crossword Puzzle was tough but we had amazing numbers of entries!
Our winners are
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
• Thomas Boyarsky, Thomas Hutchinson High School, Fairbanks, AK
• Ryan Shreffler, Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, Lisbon, OH
• Omar Munoz, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
• Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV
• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, Hartford, NY
• Isaac Brayer, Moore Norman Technology Center, Norman, OK
• Garret Roux, Sebastian River High School, Sebastian FL
• Alex Michaud, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
• Trista Kunz, Weymouth High School, South Weymouth, MA
