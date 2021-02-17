Video
Tomorrows Technician

on

February Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

on

B’laster Names February 2021 Instructor of the Year Finalist

on

February 'Guess The Car' Had Free Range Answers

on

MindGames: January Pop Quiz Winners Announced
Tags

Career

February Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

 

on

It’s tough to complete the crossword puzzle in one sitting, but doing so can create a winning new year.
Congratulations to the randomly selected MindGames winners of $10 McDonalds gift cards. The February Crossword Puzzle was tough but we had amazing numbers of entries!

Our winners are

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

• Thomas Boyarsky, Thomas Hutchinson High School, Fairbanks, AK

• Ryan Shreffler, Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, Lisbon, OH

• Omar Munoz, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV

• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, Hartford, NY

• Isaac Brayer, Moore Norman Technology Center, Norman, OK

• Garret Roux, Sebastian River High School, Sebastian FL

• Alex Michaud, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

• Trista Kunz, Weymouth High School, South Weymouth, MA

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our “Guess the Tool” MindGame before midnight, February 21, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

