Career

February ‘Guess The Car’ Had Free Range Answers

 

on

How did the tiny chicken cross the road? In his Mini Cooper. Congrats to our MindGames winners.
In hindsight, we recognize that the”R Coupe” might have been seen as a good guess, but since we asked for a vehicle model there was really only one RIGHT answer.

What vehicle does this image represent?

The Mini Cooper.

Yep, the correct entries outnumbered the incorrect ones this month, so congratulations to the randomly selected winners of a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card. McNuggets are optional.

• James Winkles, Chambers County School System, Lafayette, AL

• Mike Fanelli, Nelson County High School, Lovingston, VA

• George Billings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC

• Brian Johnson, Blue Ridge Community College, Wyers Cave, VA

• Tommy Andrews, Havelock High School, Havelock, NC

• Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Area CTC, Woonsocket, RI

• Jace Gloria, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Janson Gonzales, Woods Cross High School, Woods Cross, UT

• Clayton Breland, Barbe High School, Lake Charles, LA

• Ann Watkins, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

Going on now is the February Crossword Puzzle. Can you complete it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, February 14, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

