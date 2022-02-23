 February Guess The Tool Contest Separates Winners From Non-Winners
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

February Guess The Tool Separates Winners From Non-Winners

on

Meet Ethan Galentine, February's Student of the Month!

on

B’laster Names February 2022 ‘Instructor of the Year’ Candidate

on

Winner Wednesday - February Crossword Champs Revealed
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

E-15 Summer Blend Fuels Shouldn't Make A Difference (VIDEO) Video
play

E-15 Summer Blend Fuels Shouldn't Make A Difference (VIDEO)

Spark Plug Replacement Intervals (VIDEO) Video
play

Spark Plug Replacement Intervals (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Porsche Active Motor Mounts

Undercar: Porsche Active Motor Mounts
Oil and Carbon Deposits

Underhood: Oil and Carbon Deposits
The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case

Undercar: The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case
BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

Automotive: BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries
Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls

Underhood: Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

February Guess The Tool Separates Winners From Non-Winners

You may already be a winner! Just enter the MindGames contest each week. Now: announcing the Guess the Tool winners!
Advertisement
 

on

When it comes to randomly selected winners, there really are no “losers;” just some who are unluckier than others. Well, there are the incorrect answers (of which there were many this month) but they didn’t have a chance at glory anyway.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

However, those who identified our mystery tool as a Tie Rod Separator were thrown into the hopper – Lady Fate drew the winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card.

What tool does this image represent? A Tie Rod Separator.

Congratulations go to:

• Rick Kelso, ATI, Virginia Beach, VA
• Phil Jacques, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI
• Michael Simon, Camille Casteel High School, Queen Creek, AZ
• Edwin DeRouen, College St. Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA
• Bob Thompson, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
• Tony Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
• Joseph Mooney, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
• Bryson Bentley, Perry High School, Gilbert, AZ
• Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Juan Quinones, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA

Advertisement

Need another chance to win? Play our challenging PopQuiz, right now. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, February 27. These and all winners will receive a gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Career: Guess The Car Winners Head to La-La Land

Commentary: Is It Really That Bad?

Career: Meet Juliaun Pracht, January’s Student Of The Month!

Career: January MindGames Winners Show Their Strengths

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician