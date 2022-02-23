February Guess The Tool Contest Separates Winners From Non-Winners

When it comes to randomly selected winners, there really are no “losers;” just some who are unluckier than others. Well, there are the incorrect answers (of which there were many this month) but they didn’t have a chance at glory anyway.

However, those who identified our mystery tool as a Tie Rod Separator were thrown into the hopper – Lady Fate drew the winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card. What tool does this image represent? A Tie Rod Separator. Congratulations go to: • Rick Kelso, ATI, Virginia Beach, VA

• Phil Jacques, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI

• Michael Simon, Camille Casteel High School, Queen Creek, AZ

• Edwin DeRouen, College St. Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA

• Bob Thompson, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Tony Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL

• Joseph Mooney, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA

• Bryson Bentley, Perry High School, Gilbert, AZ

• Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Juan Quinones, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA

Need another chance to win? Play our challenging PopQuiz, right now. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, February 27. These and all winners will receive a gift card to McDonald’s. MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

