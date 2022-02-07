Federated Car Care Scholarships Available

Click Here to Read More

The scholarships are funded by Fisher Auto Parts in memory of Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts and the Federated Car Care program, and the deadline to apply is March 31, 2022. Qualified candidates should specify “Federated” on their application when applying online.

Administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF), the scholarships will be awarded to employees and children of active Federated Car Care Center members attending a two- or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, heavy-duty or collision technician training program, or any licensed and accredited vocational school. Students graduating from high school in 2022 and heading to any of these post-secondary programs are also eligible.