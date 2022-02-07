 Federated Car Care Scholarships Available
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Federated Car Care Scholarships Available

on

Get Part Smart LIN Alternator Overview Training from MPA

on

ASE Announces Adopt-A-School Program

on

ADVICS Brand Launches Line of Ultra-Premium Brake Fluid
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

ASE Test Prep: Intermittent Heat Questions Video
play

ASE Test Prep: Intermittent Heat Questions

ASE Test Prep: Frequent Water Pump Replacements (VIDEO) Video
play

ASE Test Prep: Frequent Water Pump Replacements (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Winter Air Ride Diagnostics

Automotive: Winter Air Ride Diagnostics
Audi TFSI Boost Control Diagnostics

Automotive: Audi TFSI Boost Control Diagnostics
Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls

Underhood: Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls
The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case

Undercar: The Problem Is Not In The Transfer Case
Ball Joint Inspection

Undercar: Ball Joint Inspection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Federated Car Care Scholarships Available

 

on

Applications are now being accepted for the Federated Car Care Scholarship program at AutomotiveScholarships.com.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The scholarships are funded by Fisher Auto Parts in memory of Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts and the Federated Car Care program, and the deadline to apply is March 31, 2022. Qualified candidates should specify “Federated” on their application when applying online.

Administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF), the scholarships will be awarded to employees and children of active Federated Car Care Center members attending a two- or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, heavy-duty or collision technician training program, or any licensed and accredited vocational school. Students graduating from high school in 2022 and heading to any of these post-secondary programs are also eligible.

Advertisement

“One of the many benefits of becoming a Federated Car Care Center is the annual scholarship program that helps children and employees of Car Care members advance their education,” said Bo Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher Auto Parts. “We encourage all eligible candidates to submit their applications as soon as possible so they can be considered for one of the many Federated Car Care scholarships that will be awarded for the 2022-23 academic year.”                                

Advertisement

Federated is one of more than 30 other organizations awarding scholarships on the UAF Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website. As an added benefit for students who apply at this site, each completed application will be considered by every scholarship where the candidate meets the qualifications.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Federated ‘Free Fuel Fridays’ Returns

News: Free ASE Webinar: Diagnosing Modern Chassis Systems

News: BBB Industries Releases 45 Remy New Part Numbers

News: The Pronto Network Kicks Off ‘Repair America’ Promo

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician