Tomorrows Technician

on

Federated Car Care Scholarships Now Available

on

Mitchell 1 Integrates Honda/Acura OEM Catalog

on

Beta Tools USA Establishes North American Presence

on

First Brands Group Adds New Raybestos Part Numbers
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit Video
VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic Video
VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Ford Clock Master Diagnostics

Underhood: Ford Clock Master Diagnostics
GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures

Undercar: GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures
Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency

Underhood: Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency
Measuring Once Prevents Brake Comebacks

Undercar: Measuring Once Prevents Brake Comebacks
Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
News

Federated Car Care Scholarships Now Available

 

on


Federated Auto Parts will award scholarships to the employees or children of Federated Car Care Centers purchasing from any Federated member. The scholarships are funded by Fisher Auto Parts in memory of Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts and the Federated Car Care program. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2021.

“We are honored to once again provide scholarship opportunities for the children and employees of our loyal Federated Car Care customers,” said Bo Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher Auto Parts. “We understand that many families are facing challenges during these unprecedented times, and we hope these scholarships will make a difference for these outstanding students as they pursue further education to enter the workforce.”

Administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF), the scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-22 academic year to the sons, daughters or employees of active Federated Car Care Centers attending a two or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, heavy-duty or collision technician training program, or any licensed and accredited vocational school. Students graduating from high school in 2021 and heading to any of these post-secondary programs are also eligible. Qualified candidates should specify Federated on their application when applying online at www.AutomotiveScholarships.com.

Federated is one of more than 30 other organizations awarding scholarships on the UAF Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website. As an added benefit for students who apply at this site, each completed application will be considered by every organization where the candidate meets the qualifications.

