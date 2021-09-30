 Federated Contest Winners Enjoy ‘Super-Suite’ Weekend
Federated Contest Winners Enjoy 'Super-Suite' Weekend

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Meet Leila Pope, September's Student Of The Month
Meet Leila Pope, September's Student Of The Month

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines
VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics

Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Understanding Mercedes-Benz Tire Pressure

Undercar: Understanding Mercedes-Benz Tire Pressure
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
News

Federated Contest Winners Enjoy ‘Super-Suite’ Weekend

 

The grand prize winners of the Federated Super Suite-Stakes enjoyed an action-packed weekend of festivities, including luxury skybox seats at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11 for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders NASCAR race. 

The Federated contest winners kicked off their grand-prize weekend by joining NASCAR legend Kenny Schrader and NASCAR Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier for ride-alongs at Richmond Raceway and attending a Cody Jinx concert. Following a day of golf, tours and entertainment, the winners enjoyed a doubleheader of NASCAR racing: an afternoon Xfinity race followed by the main event, the Federated 400 Salute to First Responders won by Martin Truex Jr. 

“The Federated Super Suites-Stakes weekend was an incredible experience, highlighted by a memorable race and a moving pre-event tribute that honored first responders and remembered those impacted by a day that will never be forgotten,” said J.R. Bishop, motorsports and event marketing director for Federated Auto Parts. “Justin Allgaier and Kenny Schrader were wonderful hosts for the exciting ride-alongs, and our members, vendor partners and track personnel helped make this a special ‘super suite’ weekend.”

More than 11,000 Federated customers participated in the Federated Suite-Stakes contest, the biggest rewards program Federated Auto Parts has ever conducted for its customers. Federated awarded more than 4,500 prizes, including “Super Suite” and “Suite” grand prizes. The first set of grand prize winners traveled to St. Louis to attend the World of Outlaws Ironman 55 and participated in a “Get Dirty with Kenny” dirt track driving experience.

