Federated Contest Winners Enjoy ‘Super-Suite’ Weekend

The grand prize winners of the Federated Super Suite-Stakes enjoyed an action-packed weekend of festivities, including luxury skybox seats at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11 for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders NASCAR race.

The Federated contest winners kicked off their grand-prize weekend by joining NASCAR legend Kenny Schrader and NASCAR Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier for ride-alongs at Richmond Raceway and attending a Cody Jinx concert. Following a day of golf, tours and entertainment, the winners enjoyed a doubleheader of NASCAR racing: an afternoon Xfinity race followed by the main event, the Federated 400 Salute to First Responders won by Martin Truex Jr.

“The Federated Super Suites-Stakes weekend was an incredible experience, highlighted by a memorable race and a moving pre-event tribute that honored first responders and remembered those impacted by a day that will never be forgotten,” said J.R. Bishop, motorsports and event marketing director for Federated Auto Parts. “Justin Allgaier and Kenny Schrader were wonderful hosts for the exciting ride-alongs, and our members, vendor partners and track personnel helped make this a special ‘super suite’ weekend.”