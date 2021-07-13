As many families hit the road for their first vacation in a long time, Federated Auto Parts wants to help with those travel plans by providing some free fuel. The ever-popular Federated Free Fuel Fridays returns and Federated will announce four free-fuel winners each Friday through Sept. 3 on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages.

“We know everyone has been looking forward to a great summer of fun. Because road trips are on so many people’s lists, we figured giving away some free fuel would be a good way to celebrate summer,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts. “Federated Free Fuel Fridays is easy to enter and a fun way for us to thank our loyal customers and social media followers.”

Now until Labor Day, Federated will announce four randomly selected winners of $50 gift cards each Friday on the Federated Facebook pages. To enter, click on the special Federated Auto Parts or Federated Car Care contest links and fill in the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends. The first four winners will be announced on Friday, July 16. Four winners will be announced each Friday thereafter until the final four winners are announced on Friday, Sept. 3.