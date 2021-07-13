 Federated Free Fuel Fridays Returns -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Federated Free Fuel Fridays Returns

on

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Name 4 Scholarship Winners

on

Continental Announces Summer Tire Promo

on

SEMA Intensifies Advocacy Efforts
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Oil Filters and Soot Video
play

VIDEO: Oil Filters and Soot

VIDEO: When Should The Fuel Filter Be Replaced Video
play

VIDEO: When Should The Fuel Filter Be Replaced

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes

Undercar: Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
R1234yf Refrigerant Service

Underhood: R1234yf Refrigerant Service
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Federated Free Fuel Fridays Returns

 

on

As many families hit the road for their first vacation in a long time, Federated Auto Parts wants to help with those travel plans by providing some free fuel. The ever-popular Federated Free Fuel Fridays returns and Federated will announce four free-fuel winners each Friday through Sept. 3 on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We know everyone has been looking forward to a great summer of fun. Because road trips are on so many people’s lists, we figured giving away some free fuel would be a good way to celebrate summer,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts. “Federated Free Fuel Fridays is easy to enter and a fun way for us to thank our loyal customers and social media followers.”

Now until Labor Day, Federated will announce four randomly selected winners of $50 gift cards each Friday on the Federated Facebook pages. To enter, click on the special Federated Auto Parts or Federated Car Care contest links and fill in the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends. The first four winners will be announced on Friday, July 16. Four winners will be announced each Friday thereafter until the final four winners are announced on Friday, Sept. 3.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bosch Announces New High-Performance Brake Pad Portfolio

News: The Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart Comes To Atlanta

News: Spots Available For ASE Instructor Training Conference

News: Dorman Products, Inc. To Acquire Dayton Parts

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician