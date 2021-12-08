 Federated Holiday Diecast Contest Begins
News

Federated Holiday Diecast Contest Begins

 

on

Federated is celebrating the holidays in style by giving away limited-edition custom diecasts in its “12 Days of Christmas” Facebook contest.

Click Here to Read More
“We’re continuing the holiday tradition of thanking our loyal Facebook followers with the Federated ’12 Days of Christmas’ diecast giveaway,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “This year we are giving away two of our classic diecasts, the 1963 Federated Corvette Stingray and the 2017 Federated ARCA Championship diecasts. For an added twist, which diecast each winner receives will be a surprise.”

The Federated “12 Days of Christmas” contest began on Monday Dec. 6. and two winners will be announced each day on the Federated Facebook pages for 12 consecutive days through Dec. 17. To enter, visit the Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages, and click on the mobile link in the first post to fill in the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends.

In this article:, ,
