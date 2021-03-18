 Federated Kicks Off Biggest Rewards Program Ever -
News

Federated Kicks Off Biggest Rewards Program Ever

 

on

The new Federated Suite-Stakes is the biggest rewards program Federated Auto Parts has ever conducted for its customers, according to Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts.

Federated will award more than 4,500 prizes, including “Super Suite” and “Suite” grand prizes. The winners of the five “Super Suite” grand prizes will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the Federated Auto Parts 400, including tickets to watch the NASCAR playoff race in the luxury of the Federated suite at the Richmond Raceway. The winners of the five “Suite” grand prizes will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the World of Outlaws Ironman 55, including suite tickets and a bonus “Get Dirty with Kenny” dirt track driving experience.

“Our loyal customers are the backbone of Federated Auto Parts, so as a way to thank them for their continued support, we kicked off the biggest Federated promotion ever to give them the opportunity to win some really ‘suite’ prizes, including a chance to win a seat in the suite,” said Moore. “We also want to recognize the Federated membership and participating vendor partners who helped make this ‘suite deal’ possible.”

The Federated Suite-Stakes contest runs until June 30, 2021. To be eligible, participants must be a Federated customer in good standing and enrolled in the contest before the June 30 deadline. 

For more information, including about the exciting prizes and sponsoring vendors, contact a Federated representative or visit FederatedSuiteStakes.com.

Connect
Tomorrows Technician