Federated Launches Yearlong ‘Federated 50/50 Challenge’

In celebration of ASE’s 50 th anniversary, Federated Auto Parts announced the launch of its yearlong Federated 50/50 Challenge promotion, awarding $50 per week for 50 weeks to both ASE-certified parts specialists and ASE-certified technicians.

As an added bonus, Federated will also award $500 each to an ASE-certified parts specialist and an ASE-certified technician during weeks 51 and 52 of the promotion.

“ASE-certified technicians and parts specialists are the cornerstones of Federated Car Care Centers and Auto Parts stores,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “ASE certification is a sign that an automotive professional has achieved accreditation and recognition within the industry and more importantly, it validates their knowledge and competency.”

To be eligible for the Federated 50/50 Challenge, service technicians and parts specialists must be ASE certified. Eligible participants can visit Federated5050Challenge.com to enter. Those who are not yet certified or need to get recertified can visit FederatedAutoParts.com and click on the ASE icon to learn how to register for ASE tests.